Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock Price

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho started coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NYSE:BKV opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. BKV has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $21.57.

In other news, insider Mary Rita Valois acquired 2,000 shares of BKV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,994. This trade represents a 15.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin acquired 2,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300 in the last ninety days.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

