TSE:DR FY2024 EPS Estimate Decreased by Leede Financial

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Medical Facilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Leede Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Facilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Medical Facilities’ FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DR. Leede Jones Gable increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$15.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.35. The stock has a market cap of C$378.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of C$8.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.70.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medical Facilities news, Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of Medical Facilities stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total transaction of C$1,593,100.00. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.