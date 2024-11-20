Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $343.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $355.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 532.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.15%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ubiquiti by 267.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

