UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

SU stock opened at C$57.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$57.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total value of C$2,843,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total value of C$5,995,185.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

