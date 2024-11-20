Unilever (NYSE:UL) Given Hold Rating at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UL. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after buying an additional 214,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Unilever by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Unilever by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,136 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 236.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

