Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.12. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 46,932 shares.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

