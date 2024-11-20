Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Unum Group worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 140,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unum Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 162,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $73.62.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, Director Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $1,030,957.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,849.90. This trade represents a 26.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,591.16. The trade was a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,032. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

