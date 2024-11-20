Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $151.92 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.81 and its 200 day moving average is $210.92. The company has a market cap of $684.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

