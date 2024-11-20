Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.92 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,910.69. This trade represents a 10.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 580,265 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 351,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $864,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.