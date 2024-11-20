Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $147.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.50.
PCVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 68.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 392.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,966,000 after acquiring an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $8,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $48.24 and a 1 year high of $121.06.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
