Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Price Performance

Veradigm stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

