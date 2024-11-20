Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Veralto worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Veralto Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

