Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $383,243.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,557.02. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,166 shares of company stock worth $1,521,311. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.67 and a beta of 0.72. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

