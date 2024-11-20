Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,796 shares of company stock worth $7,170,759 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $234.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

