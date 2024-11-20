Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,571 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,571 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 135.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after acquiring an additional 847,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 665.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 545,371 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,753,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 23.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,775,000 after acquiring an additional 402,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

