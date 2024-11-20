Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,015,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,385 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,084 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,280,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,113 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,020,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,999 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 141.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,037,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,532.40. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.