Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $321.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.74.
V has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Insider Transactions at Visa
Institutional Trading of Visa
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $311.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.63. Visa has a 1 year low of $245.60 and a 1 year high of $312.44.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.