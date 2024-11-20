VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,438 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth $81,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,974,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,326,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of VSE stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.44. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.88 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on VSE from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $836,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,284 shares in the company, valued at $44,256,331.60. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

