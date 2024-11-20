VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 193.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

VYNE opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of VYNE Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

