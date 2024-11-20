Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Receives GBX 474.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 474.17 ($6.02).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.58) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.46) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 450 ($5.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 728 ($9.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 408.49.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

