Wedbush Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

HST opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 286,281 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after buying an additional 866,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

