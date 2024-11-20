Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AMCON Distributing (DIT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN: DIT) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.54. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $209.50.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.04%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.