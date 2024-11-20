Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AMCON Distributing (DIT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN: DIT) in the last few weeks:
- 11/17/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.54. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $209.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.04%.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
