What is B. Riley’s Estimate for FiscalNote FY2024 Earnings?

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

Shares of NOTE opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.49. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the second quarter worth $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,655 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 181.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FiscalNote

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,476.12. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,596 shares of company stock worth $155,185. 47.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

