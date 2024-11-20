What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for FDMT FY2024 Earnings?

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.89) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.59). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $8.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

