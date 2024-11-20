What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for PZZA FY2024 Earnings?

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Papa Johns International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa Johns International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.82.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $47.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

