What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:EFN FY2024 Earnings?

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$28.84 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$20.69 and a 12 month high of C$30.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$142,480.00. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

