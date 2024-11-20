What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for CELZ FY2024 Earnings?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Creative Medical Technology in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.19) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.29). The consensus estimate for Creative Medical Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Creative Medical Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CELZ opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CELZ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

