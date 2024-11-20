William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LYRA

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $0.20 on Monday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 410,021 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

