William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for TARS

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now expects that the company will earn ($3.26) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.72). William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

TARS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $202,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

