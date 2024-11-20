William Blair Comments on Beauty Health FY2024 Earnings

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Beauty Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SKIN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Beauty Health Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 443,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Beauty Health by 349,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,593 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.