Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Wingstop by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $458.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.74.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $335.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 97.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.77 and a 200-day moving average of $383.66. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $227.54 and a one year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

