Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $6.75. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1,479,146 shares.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOLF. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wolfspeed
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed Stock Down 8.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.46.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wolfspeed
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.