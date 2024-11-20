Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as low as C$0.95. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 78,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$93.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$26.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.20 million. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

