Yanick Blanchard Sells 100,000 Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Stock

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total transaction of C$1,593,100.00.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE DR opened at C$15.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. Medical Facilities Co. has a one year low of C$8.31 and a one year high of C$16.70.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leede Jones Gable increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leede Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

