Yanick Blanchard Sells 100,000 Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Stock

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total transaction of C$1,593,100.00.
Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.3 %
TSE DR opened at C$15.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. Medical Facilities Co. has a one year low of C$8.31 and a one year high of C$16.70.
Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
