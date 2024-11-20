YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

NYSE:YPF opened at $35.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 258,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $4,539,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 59.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 128,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 48,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.