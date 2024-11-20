Zacks Research Forecasts Graco’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of GGG opened at $87.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 18,075 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $1,604,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,440.16. The trade was a 55.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $284,004.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,094.26. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Graco by 187.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Graco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

