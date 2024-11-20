Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Rollins Q1 Earnings

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rollins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Stock Down 1.1 %

ROL stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. Rollins has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4,272.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.