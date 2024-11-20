Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for WTW FY2024 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.44. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.73 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $307.59 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $234.01 and a 12-month high of $320.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.86 and a 200 day moving average of $277.66.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $4,512,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 115,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.