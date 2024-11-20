Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for AIT Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AIT opened at $266.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $155.47 and a one year high of $276.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.10%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

