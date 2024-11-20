Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for BUD Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $3.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after acquiring an additional 587,329 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $287,144,000 after purchasing an additional 803,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $131,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.