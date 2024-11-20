Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for GPI Earnings

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.49. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q1 2026 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.48 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $15.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.80.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $401.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $255.73 and a 1 year high of $422.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.07 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

