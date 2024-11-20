Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for VNO Earnings

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

NYSE VNO opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.52 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

