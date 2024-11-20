Zacks Small Cap Expects Lower Earnings for DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for DeFi Technologies in a report issued on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for DeFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

DeFi Technologies stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. DeFi Technologies has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

