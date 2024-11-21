12,038 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

