12,436 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,281. This trade represents a 26.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. This represents a 11.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -184.07 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -880.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

