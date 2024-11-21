2,012 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.18. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.76 and a fifty-two week high of $119.52.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BOKF. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

