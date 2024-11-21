2,288 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 171,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $117.52 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.