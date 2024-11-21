26,144 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,336,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

