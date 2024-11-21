3,081 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

KMX stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

