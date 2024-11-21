3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Insider Douglas Bannister Buys 6,115 Shares

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Bannister acquired 6,115 shares of 3i Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.05 ($25,301.85).

3i Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON 3IN opened at GBX 332 ($4.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 865.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 333.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. 3i Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of GBX 308 ($3.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 360 ($4.56).

3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.95. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,157.89%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

